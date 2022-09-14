Two area businesses awarded by Dothan Chamber, Southeast AlabamaWorks

Lincoln Fabrics and TriState Graphics Inc. received the Business Workforce Development Champion award for their strong business commitments.
Lincoln Fabrics of Geneva and TriState Graphics Inc. of Dothan were awarded as Business Workforce Development Champions
Lincoln Fabrics of Geneva and TriState Graphics Inc. of Dothan were awarded as Business Workforce Development Champions “for their strong business commitment to developing, inspiring and building a culture of success for employees.”(WTVY | Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A pair of local businesses were given high honors by the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce and Southeast AlabamaWorks on Wednesday.

Lincoln Fabrics of Geneva and TriState Graphics Inc. of Dothan were awarded as Business Workforce Development Champions “for their strong business commitment to developing, inspiring and building a culture of success for employees.”

Dothan Chamber president Matt Parker congratulated the two businesses, saying, “Their dedication to participating in workforce development programs to create and build future employees is a testament to their commitment to better lives, better communities and a better future.”

Ann Marie Carr, Executive Director of Southeast AlabamaWorks, added, “In these challenging workforce times, it is great to honor and recognize two local businesses that have rolled up their sleeves and made a difference for so many.

“The backbone of our business community is the employees who strive each and every day to make a difference, and thanks to Lincoln Fabrics and TriState Graphics for investing and supporting their workers, who in turn, support our community and growth opportunities.”

