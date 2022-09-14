Tranquil Stretch Continues

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of tranquil weather continues. The dry air will allow temperatures to dip into the lower 60s early Thursday morning, with highs reaching the upper 80s. A few more clouds arrive for Friday and the weekend, but the chance for any stray showers look to be confined to the Florida Panhandle. We’ll turn hotter next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°. Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 64°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 64° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 90° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 93° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

