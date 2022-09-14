Tranquil Stretch Continues

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Our stretch of tranquil weather continues. The dry air will allow temperatures to dip into the lower 60s early Thursday morning, with highs reaching the upper 80s. A few more clouds arrive for Friday and the weekend, but the chance for any stray showers look to be confined to the Florida Panhandle. We’ll turn hotter next week.

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 62°.  Winds light NE.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 64°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 64° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 90° 5%

MON: Mostly sunny. Low: 69° High: 90° 5%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 67° High: 92° 5%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 70° High: 93° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST THURSDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E at 15-20 kts.  Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
Kasondra Kay Strickland, 33 of Enterprise, was charged by police in Dothan in relation to...
Enterprise woman arrested for Dothan car break-ins
Circle City Brewing
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
Tony Watkins
Long time Slocomb, Marianna Agricultural teacher passes

Latest News

Tropical Satellite
Tropical Depression Seven forms in the Atlantic
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-14-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-14-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-14-22
A small taste of fall
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast September 13, 2022