Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area.

The signal outage will take a few hours to repair.

