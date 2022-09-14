Traffic light outage on Ross Clark Circle

Ross Clark Circle traffic light outage
Ross Clark Circle traffic light outage(City of Dothan)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle at Shops on the Circle/Home Depot is temporarily out of operation. Repairs are being made. Please exercise caution when traveling in this area.

The signal outage will take a few hours to repair.

