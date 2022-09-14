Southeast Health wants to receive additional property taxes

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Southeast Health plans to collect additional property taxes that voters approved long ago for the hospital and its vast medical care network.

The hospital is seeking a 1.5 mil increase that would bring the amount it receives to four mils.

A mill is one dollar per thousands of property value.

That proposal has been presented to Houston County.

More than 70 years ago, voters approved a four-mil property tax for the county hospital, then Southeast Alabama General.

As the facility thrived, the tax was reduced to one mil and that rate remained for years.

Then the hospital went to the county commission in about 2013 and had 1.5 mils reinstated to defray costs of the Alabama College of Osteopathic Medicine that Southeast Health constructed.

Now, the hospital is requesting the remaining 1.5 mils of the original four mils that voters approved.

“(Southeast Health) has been authorized to receive four mils on each dollar of taxable property in the county since 1949,” the hospital’s board of directors said in a statement.

The added millage would increase for property valued at $100,000 by $15 annually and it would provide more than $2 million in yearly funding for Southeast Health.

“This comes at a time when health systems nationally have seen significant growth in labor, drugs, and supply expenses,” the hospital said.

It is not immediately clear if commissioners can reject the increase since voters approved it.

Those exempt from property taxes because of age and disabilities would not be affected by the millage hike.

