A small taste of fall

SYNOPSIS – A taste of fall this morning with most of the area in the upper 50s to start the day! We will see plenty of sunshine this afternoon with the lower humidity once again. Rain chances are no where to be found over the next week with temperatures warming up into the lower 90s by the start of next week.

TODAY– Sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Clear. Low near 64°. Winds Light NE 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 0%

TUE: Sunny. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

WED: Sunny. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 94° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.