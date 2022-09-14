Second Annual S’mores and Snore event coming to Dothan

October 14-15 at Eastgate Park.
The Second Annual S'mores & Snores will be held from October 14-15 at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road.
The Second Annual S’mores & Snores will be held from October 14-15 at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road.(Dothan Leisure Services)
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Once October comes around, Dothan Leisure Service have a fun outdoor event planned to do with the whole family.

The Second Annual S’mores & Snores will be held from October 14-15 at Eastgate Park, located at 2049 Sanitary Dairy Road.

The overnight camping event will include plenty of activities, food, music, and fun everyone to enjoy.

You can register online today at DothanLeisureServices.org/Registration, but be aware that slots are limited. Registration is $20 per person, which includes two meals and an event t-shirt.

Any questions about the event can be directed to Dothan Leisure Services through email at DothanLeisureServices@dothan.org, or by calling them during business hours at (334) 615-3700. You can also find more information about all of Dothan Leisure Services’ programs and facilities at their website, dothanleisureservices.org, or by following them on Facebook and Instagram.

