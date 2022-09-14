Potential nationwide railroad worker strike could cause further strain on trucking industry

Railroad strike would cause severe supply chain disruption
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A shortage on the shelves could soon be coming if railroad workers nationwide go on strike after contract disagreements with railroad companies.

Experts said that strike could happen by the end of this week.

The American Trucking Association sent Congress a letter stating that a railroad worker strike could be devastating for the trucking industry and the country’s already stressed supply chain.

Mark Colson with the Alabama Trucking Association said the state is still short thousands of truck drivers and current ones are already working overtime to keep up with supply chain demands.

A shortage of trains on the tracks could mean more trucks on the highways, retail product shortages and higher costs with a longer delivery wait for consumers.

ATA said in the letter that a strike would fuel inflation pressures and put impossible demands on the trucking industry to keep up.

“We hope that this gains resolution and we keep a really efficient supply chain moving and meeting the demand by extensively collaborating with the rail industry,” Colson said. “Our hope is that that gets resolved and we don’t have that kind of break down in the supply chain.”

The American Trucking Association said they hope the rail industry can come to an agreement and not take a cooling off period, because they said a railroad strike in October or November would be worse for truck drivers because of the supply chain by the holidays.

