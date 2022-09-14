Healthwest Dental Associates expands and rebrands

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dr. Bayne Heersink and Dr. Wilkerson Mahone, dentists at Healthwest Dental are excited to welcome two new dentists to their practice this month.

Dr. Jordan Rains and Dr. Riley Rains, a husband and wife team, focus on pediatrics and family dentistry. Both pf them have practiced in Missouri and have decided to move South as they grow their family.

From left: Dr. Riley Rains; Dr. Jordan Rains (Foundations Dental Group)

The pair of doctors are both members of the American Dental Association, Academy of General Dentistry, and the Alabama Dental Association. They have spent the last several years working to provide general dentistry care in rural, underserved communities.

They will start accepting patients immediately.

“We get calls daily from parents needing dental care for their children. Dr. Jordan Rains was an incredible candidate who checked all our boxes. She came highly recommended from so many families in Missouri. After we got to know her, we knew she’d fit in well at our practice,” says Dr. Bayne Heersink. “And because of our growing area and the increased demand for dental services in general, we also needed to add another dentist to our team. Her husband, Dr. Riley Rains, was the perfect solution. We are thrilled to have them in Dothan and anticipate our community will welcome them warmly as well.”

As Healthwest Dental bring on new team members, they thought it was the perfect time to reflect their expansion with a new name and look.

Starting on October 1, 2022, Healthwest Dental Associated will now be known as Foundations Dental Group.

Healthwest Dental Associates gets a new look and name (Foundations Dental Group)

“A foundation is the basis or groundwork for anything from a house to a healthy mouth. If it is solid and strong, a great foundation evokes feelings of safety and wellness. We feel like that really embodies everything we try to do here at our practice,” says Dr. Wilkerson Mahone. “We wanted this name change to have meaning behind it. We tossed around several ideas and “Foundations” just felt very purposeful and personal to our whole team.”

The group is expanding to offer pediatric dentistry and increased capacity in all other areas.

Foundation Dental Group can be found at 502 Healthwest Drive in Dothan, Alabama. Their services include advanced general dentistry, pediatric dentistry, and prosthodontics. The office is open Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

