Group helps addicts find affordable treatment

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Wiregrass non-profit is working to change the lives of people with drug and alcohol addictions, and they’re doing it at little to no costs for people who go through their program.

The group, People Engaging in Recovery helps bridge the gap between addiction and sobriety. Every person in their organization understands the struggle drug addicts and alcoholics go through.

“I myself am in long term recovery,” said Marketing Director Karen Elmore, “and what that means is, I have not put any mind-altering substances in my body for the last seven years.”

The staff shares their personal struggles with newcomers hoping to find a way out of the darkness of addiction.

Elmore said that the group, “just wants to take all that pain, and turn it into a story. Because without these stories, how do people know recovery really happens?”

PEIR is hosting a Walk for Recovery event Saturday September 17. That walk will start near the jail in downtown Dothan and will end in front of the Wiregrass Club where Alcoholics and Narcotics Anonymous meetings are held. That walk is meant to symbolize the journey out of addiction and into recovery.

PEIR’s goal is to provide resources for those who are struggling with substance addiction. They are able to provide that for little to no cost thanks to the Alabama Department of Mental Health.

Elmore said that people shouldn’t be embarrassed to ask for help and that, “just because you suffer from substance use disorder, doesn’t mean that you have a moral failing.”

To speak with a PEIR advocate for help, call 844-307-1760.

To learn more about PEIR and the Walk for Recovery click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.