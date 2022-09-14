Enterprise woman arrested for Dothan car break-ins

The 33-year-old was linked to a burglary and multiple reports of breaking and entering of vehicles across Dothan.
Kasondra Kay Strickland, 33 of Enterprise, was charged by police in Dothan in relation to...
Kasondra Kay Strickland, 33 of Enterprise, was charged by police in Dothan in relation to multiple car break-ins in the city after reports.
By Ty Storey
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - An Enterprise woman found herself in custody after police in Dothan tied her back to a string of cars being broken into.

According to a Wednesday release from the Dothan Police Department, officers were notified on Monday of a burglary in the 3000 block of East Cottonwood Road. In addition, law enforcement received several reports of breaking and entering of vehicles in multiple locations across the city.

The investigation into all these cases quickly determined one individual was responsible for all of the crimes committed. That individual, who police determined to be 33-year-old Kasondra Kay Strickland of Enterprise, was arrested on Monday on multiple charges.

Those charges, according to jail records, include 1 count of Burglary 3rd degree, 6 counts of Unlawful Breaking and Entering a Vehicle, and 2 counts of Theft of Property 1st degree. Strickland is currently booked in the Houston County Jail on a $100,000 bond.

