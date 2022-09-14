Enterprise Municipal Airport growing thanks to federal grant

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Enterprise Municipal Airport has some big changes coming thanks to a recent grant. Mayor Cooper signed that grant today which will allow larger aircrafts to use the airport.

The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land. The current runway will be extended onto that land, going from it’s current 5,100 feet to 6,000 feet in length.

The FAA along with ALDOT Aeronautics say it’s a good plan and that the airport has enough operations to justify a longer runway.

City Engineer Barry Mott said, “The airport is an economic engine for the city, and the the impact to the community is great, not just for the city, but also for Coffee County and the southeast region. So, anything that we do to increase safer air traffic, better air traffic, than what we’ve got, will be an impact to the whole community.”

Environmental assessments were also conducted to ensure the impact of this project remain positive.

