Enterprise Municipal Airport growing thanks to federal grant

The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land.
The airport is in the midst of creating plans to extend its runway by 900 feet.
The airport is in the midst of creating plans to extend its runway by 900 feet.(WTVY)
By Caroline Gerhart
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -The Enterprise Municipal Airport has some big changes coming thanks to a recent grant. Mayor Cooper signed that grant today which will allow larger aircrafts to use the airport.

The financial grant provided by the Federal Aviation Administration will be used to purchase additional land. The current runway will be extended onto that land, going from it’s current 5,100 feet to 6,000 feet in length.

The FAA along with ALDOT Aeronautics say it’s a good plan and that the airport has enough operations to justify a longer runway.

City Engineer Barry Mott said, “The airport is an economic engine for the city, and the the impact to the community is great, not just for the city, but also for Coffee County and the southeast region. So, anything that we do to increase safer air traffic, better air traffic, than what we’ve got, will be an impact to the whole community.”

Environmental assessments were also conducted to ensure the impact of this project remain positive.

To learn more about the Enterprise Municipal Airport click HERE.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
Kasondra Kay Strickland, 33 of Enterprise, was charged by police in Dothan in relation to...
Enterprise woman arrested for Dothan car break-ins
Circle City Brewing
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
Tony Watkins
Long time Slocomb, Marianna Agricultural teacher passes

Latest News

PEIR advocates help those who need it find treatment and other resources on the road to recovery.
Group helps addicts find affordable treatment
Ashford woman charged with embezzling funds
Ashford woman charged with embezzlement
Jordan Anne Perdue, 35, of Ashford faces six theft of property counts
Woman charged with embezzling thousands from her bosses
Lincoln Fabrics of Geneva and TriState Graphics Inc. of Dothan were awarded as Business...
Two area businesses awarded by Dothan Chamber, Southeast AlabamaWorks