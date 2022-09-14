ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed

WAFF's Jasmyn Cornell reporting
By Jasmyn Cornell
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:59 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The kidnapping and murder of a Tennessee jogger has the running community sad, afraid and on edge.

According to police, Eliza Fletcher, 34, was abducted and forced into a vehicle while she was jogging near the University of Memphis campus on Friday, Sept. 2. A few days later, authorities located and identified her body.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) is sharing tips for runners to prevent this tragedy from happening in the state.

According to Sgt. Jeremy Burkett, it’s important to stick with familiar areas and go out with a friend.

“We really do not encourage people to get out and run alone, especially in those low light hours. Especially at nighttime, take somebody with you when you go out,” he said.

He says try not to use earbuds. They can reduce your awareness of what’s happening around you. It’s also necessary to have your phone on you, so you can be ready to make an emergency call.

“Don’t wait until it’s a terrible situation. If you feel uncomfortable, get on that phone. Call somebody. We can have emergency personnel respond. Err on the side of caution,” he added.

Sgt. Burkett also recommends keeping the location service active on your phone or using a tracking device.

U.S. Marshals have arrested and charged Cleotha Abston, 38, for Fletcher’s disappearance and death.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

