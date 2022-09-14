Absentee voting for November general election begins Wednesday

The absentee voting period for the general election in November began Wednesday.
The absentee voting period for the general election in November began Wednesday.(MGN)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The absentee voting period for the general election in November began Wednesday.

The following dates are deadlines for absentee voting:

  • Nov. 1, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by mail.
  • Nov. 3, 2022: The last day that absentee ballot applications can be returned by hand.
  • Nov. 7, 2022: The last day to return absentee ballots by hand to the Absentee Election Manager.
  • Nov. 8, 2022: Absentee ballots must be returned by mail to the absentee election manager no later than noon.

(Alabama Secretary of State)

Absentee ballot applications can be found online or requested by visiting a local absentee election manager’s office.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge
A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete
Tony Watkins
Long time Slocomb, Marianna Agricultural teacher passes
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Circle City Brewing
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan

Latest News

Kasondra Kay Strickland, 33 of Enterprise, was charged by police in Dothan in relation to...
Enterprise woman arrested for Dothan car break-ins
ALEA State Troopers share running safety tips
ALEA shares safety tips for runners after Tennessee jogger kidnapped, killed
The state may become the first in the country to use an untried method to carry out the death...
Alabama could be first to use nitrogen hypoxia for upcoming execution
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street...
Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran