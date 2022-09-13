University of Alabama reaches record enrollment

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tide is getting stronger, with a record number of students rolling in for the 2022-2023 school year.

The university announced this week that 38,645 students are enrolled for the Fall semester, topping the previous record set in 2017.

In addition, UA also broke their record for the most National Merit Scholars on campus. This Fall, there are 1,088 students recognized as National Merit Scholars, a 16 percent increase over last year.

UA says the boost in numbers is due to the largest freshman class they university has ever had, with 8,063 enrolled for the year.

School president Dr. Stuart Bell said in part, “The University of Alabama experience continues to draw diverse, talented students from all over the state, nation and world.

