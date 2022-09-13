Substitute teacher accused of offering to pay students to bully a classmate

By Curtis Heyen and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A substitute teacher in Louisiana is accused of encouraging students to commit battery and bully a classmate, KSLA reports.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, was arrested in September on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000.

The incident happened during a physical education class in August at North Caddo Elementary Middle School, according to a report received by the Caddo Youth Services Division.

Detective Dennis Williams says Smith offered to pay five students $5 each to tackle their classmate.

Aadrina Salean Smith, 24, of Vivian, was arrested Sept. 12, 2022, and booked into Caddo Correctional Center on five counts of contributing to the delinquency of juveniles and one count of malfeasance in office. Her bonds total $10,000. She also was terminated by Caddo Parish School District.(Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

Video of the incident shows Smith verbally communicating with five students and appearing to congratulate three who participated in the battery.

Smith sat on the bleachers while the victim laid on the gym floor and later got up. Smith never helped the victim and did not report the incident.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and more arrests are pending.

Smith was terminated by the Caddo Parish School District.

