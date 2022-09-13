Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new brewery will open soon right in-between Diablos and KBC on North Foster Street.

Brian Walker, Owner of Circle City Brewing expresses, “We’re getting a lot of messages and emails and texts: when are you opening, when are you opening?”

Brew equipment is in, and Circle City Brewing is on track to open this fall.

“I’m gonna be safe and say November,” continues Walker. “If we can get it done quickly enough, we’d be ready in October. We’ve been building stuff off-site so, our bar that’s going in here, we’ve been building at another location.”

Circle City is a sister brewery to Southern Fields, which is down in Campbellton, Florida.

Walker believes he’s landed the perfect spot for his second business.

“I think that there’s about to be a huge renaissance in downtown Dothan,” explains Walker. “I think we’re getting involved just at the right time. I know that the city is working hard to bring in businesses and to grow, including parking, so I feel very fortunate that we’re coming in right now.”

One regular at Southern Fields is thrilled to see something similar coming to downtown Dothan.

“It’s a great hangout, it’s laid back, the beer is awesome, and we are so excited for Circle City Brewing to come here because it’s just another spot to revitalize this area,” expresses Lacey Farkash, downtown Dothan shopper.

Her advice: try the key lime pie sour.

Before they can officially open, Circle City Brewing needs about 15 to 20 employees.

To apply, email your resume to manager@southernfieldsbrewing.com

