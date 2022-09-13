SARCOA seeks volunteers for ombudsman program

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Ombudsman is a Swedish term that means “to advocate for,” and that’s what SARCOA needs volunteers for!

Volunteers would spend time with residents in long-term care facilities, being a friendly face and listen to their concerns or complaints.

Anyone in the community can volunteer, and if you do, you can choose which facility you want to help at.

The flexible program is a way to show support for people in our community that are often forgotten.

Adaja Harrell, Long-Term Care Ombudsman at SARCOA expresses, “Sometimes they lack family and friends, because of their work life they don’t come out, and so just a random volunteer coming into the facility and showing them some kind of care, just talking with them, sitting with them, allowing them to voice any concerns, and just talk to them in general, most people just enjoy being that aspect for that person, because they do lose that part of life once they go into a long-term care facility.”

For more information, CLICK HERE or call SARCOA at: (334) 793-6843.

