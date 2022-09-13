Pleasant Early-Fall Weather!

SYNOPSIS – Much drier air is covering the Wiregrass and will stick around through mid-week. This will allow for cooler nights, with upper 50s to lower 60s for Wednesday morning. Sunshine will dominate Thursday, with just a few clouds for the end of the week. Rain chances remain out of the extended forecast.

TONIGHT – Mostly clear. Low near 60°. Winds light N.

TOMORROW – Sunny. High near 87°. Winds NE-N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Clear. Low near 64°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 64° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 66° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 5%

WED: Sunny. Low: 70° High: 92° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.