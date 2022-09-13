Pet of the Week: Cuddle up with Chief

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - It’s been a cat party for a while on WTVY’s Pet of the Week, and we have another one ready to tango with us this week.

Melissa Gideon with the City of Dothan Animal Shelter once again joined News 4 Live at Lunch, and her plus-one was an 8-month old brown tabby boy named Chief.

He was described by Melissa as being very petite and dainty, with his long legs and tail, as well as very outgoing and inquisitive. He has his super sweet side as well, being another fine addition to the “lap baby” group of kittens we’ve had on over the last little while, but that curiosity with his surroundings was very obvious as Chief visited with us.

Melissa said he has a good chance of putting on some extra weight as he grows, but that extremely long meerkat-like tail he has probably isn’t going anywhere. The plus side is he will be very easy to spot given that it usually sticks up as he walks.

Cats make for a great pet, not only for the entertainment value they can bring and being a great companion who will stick with you, but Melissa also told us they can be great helpers when you have a lot of stress with how affectionate they are.

If you are interested in finding out more about Chief or are interested in adoption, you can head to the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive, Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620, or find more info and up to date looks at the various other animals up for adoption on their Facebook page.

