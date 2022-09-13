News4Now: What’s Trending?

By WTVY Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.

Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.

Record Houston County budget approved, sanitation fees headed up

Houston County Commissioners on Monday passed a record $63 million-dollar operating budget for next year.

Houston County Commissioners passed a record $63 million-dollar budget.
Narcan distribution event teaches community how to save lives

The purpose of Narcan is to reverse the effects of opioids and potentially save a life.

Narcan immediately reverses the affects of opioids on someone who has overdosed.
Tickets now on sale for Little Miss Peanut

Despite Monday’s rush at the box office, there are still some upper balcony seats available for $15 ticket.

tickets
Ross Clark Circle turn lane construction

This part of the project is expected to last two weeks.

Ross Clark Circle turn lane construction
National Peanut Day celebrates the legume’s contributions

Tuesday is National Peanut Day, celebrating peanuts and their contributions to culture and the products they’re used to make.

peanuts generic

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One wounded in Dothan shooting
Murder victim Mable Fowler in a photo on display at Wiregrass Angel House.
91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee

Latest News

The documents also state that White’s defense team spoke with Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick...
Hearing set to discuss Casey White’s motion to move to Cullman Co. Jail
Over the span of her career, Dr. Young has served in leadership roles for many civic...
Wallace-Dothan President Dr. Linda C. Young named Yellowhammer News 2022 Women of Impact honoree
Man reunited with his dog following a carjacking
Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking
New regulations and rules for Airbnb are upcoming in Dothan.
Insurance requirement removed from Dothan rental ordinance