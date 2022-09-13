News4Now: What’s Trending?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what stories are trending in the Wiregrass.
Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending right now.
Record Houston County budget approved, sanitation fees headed up
Houston County Commissioners on Monday passed a record $63 million-dollar operating budget for next year.
Narcan distribution event teaches community how to save lives
The purpose of Narcan is to reverse the effects of opioids and potentially save a life.
Tickets now on sale for Little Miss Peanut
Despite Monday’s rush at the box office, there are still some upper balcony seats available for $15 ticket.
National Peanut Day celebrates the legume’s contributions
Tuesday is National Peanut Day, celebrating peanuts and their contributions to culture and the products they’re used to make.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.