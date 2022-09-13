National Peanut Day celebrates the legume’s contributions

peanuts generic
peanuts generic(WILX)
By Bethany Davis
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tuesday is National Peanut Day, celebrating peanuts and their contributions to culture and the products they’re used to make.

Alabama is one of the top peanut-producing states in the country! About half of all the peanuts grown in the United States are grown within a 100-mile radius of Dothan. It has about 900 peanut farmers. On average, those 900 farmers produce about 400 million pounds of peanuts every year, which generates more than $200 million per year for the Alabama economy.

Peanuts are used to make an American favorite, peanut butter. Americans consume 700 million pounds, or 3.3 pounds per person, of peanut butter per year. That’s enough to coat the floor of the Grand Canyon.

If you love peanuts, share how you’re celebrating Tuesday or your favorite peanut recipe or story on social media and use the hashtag #nationalpeanutday.

