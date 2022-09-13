Montgomery cleans up underpass, helps homeless veteran

As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street...
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street overpass Tuesday.((Source: City of Montgomery))
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - City crews worked to clear the area of the Ann Street underpass as part of Montgomery’s plan to address homelessness.

As part of the city’s plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street overpass Tuesday.

City crews partnered with Montgomery police and the Alabama Department of Transportation and area non-profits to help ensure it was free of dangerous waste and biohazards.

During the cleanup, city officials said a military veteran who had been sleeping under the bridge was able to receive help and services. He has now been approved for an apartment.

Two others also voluntarily received help ranging from free transportation and food to medical care, city officials added.

As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street...
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street overpass Tuesday.((Source: City of Montgomery))
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street...
As part of the city's plan to address homelessness, crews cleared the area under the Ann Street overpass Tuesday.((Source: City of Montgomery))

In April, city officials announced a task force aimed at addressing issues related to homelessness.

The task force called the “Mayor’s Task Force on Addressing Homelessness” will evaluate existing policies and investigate additional policies regarding housing, shelter, health services and panhandling. The mayor also wants your feedback through an online survey. He says the city can’t solve this problem alone.

In July, the city and county, along with The Central Alabama Community Foundation, created the Give Smart initiative to tackle panhandling.

It allows people to make donations through their phones, and that money goes to organizations that serve the homeless.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Dothan shooting
Murder victim Mable Fowler in a photo on display at Wiregrass Angel House.
91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

Latest News

Circle City Brewing
Something’s brewing in downtown Dothan
Former Wallace professor pleads guilty to sex charges
Former Wallace professor pleads guilty to sex charges
peanuts generic
National Peanut Day celebrates the legume’s contributions
Fentanyl overdoses increased by 20% in Alabama over past year
Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge
Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge