Lower humidity today!

SYNOPSIS – A cooler morning to start off Tuesday, temperatures are in the upper 60s. This afternoon with lower humidity it will feel nice and we will see plenty of sunshine. Tonight temperatures will be the coolest we have seen in three months in the lower 60s. No rain chances for the rest of the week! Don’t get use to the fall like weather the 90s return early next week.

TODAY– Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

TONIGHT – Mostly clear, cooler! Low near 62°. Winds Light N 0%

TOMORROW– Mostly sunny. High near 88°. Winds NE 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 65° High: 88° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 68° High: 89° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89° 0%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 0%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 72° High: 93° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds NW 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

