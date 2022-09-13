Long time Slocomb, Marianna Agricultural teacher passes

SLOCOMB, Ala. (WTVY) - Former Slocomb High School Agricultural teacher and current Marianna High School teacher and FFA advisor, Tony Watkins, passed away suddenly at this home on September 11.

Slocomb Fire and Rescue released a statement regarding the passing of Mr. Watkins:

“SFR is saddened to announce the passing of long time Slocomb High School agricultural teacher and FFA Advisor Tony Watkins. Mr. Watkins taught at SHS for 30+ years and retired from the school system. Mr. Watkins was currently a teacher and FFA Advisor at Marianna High School in Marianna, Florida. During his time at SHS he impacted the lives of many students and taught with love and compassion. Mr. Watkins was always a supporter of Fadette VFD and Slocomb Fire-Rescue’s Youth Explorer posts through the Boy Scout’s of America and is a former teacher to most of our staff. Some may remember but he was a member of the Slocomb Rescue Squad for many years as an ambulance driver and Explorer post liaison with the school. Our thoughts and prayers are with his sweet wife Michelle and the rest of his family.”

The Jackson County School District also released a statement after Mr. Watkins passing:

“We are grieving at the sudden passing of Marianna High School Ag. Teacher and FFA Advisor, Tony Watkins. Mr. Watkins was loved by his students, FFA students across the county, and by everyone who worked with him. His death is a huge loss for our county. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his wife and family.”

To learn about the impact Mr. Watkins had on his community and how you can pay your respects to his family, click here.

