Legal Talk Tuesday: Lawyer Stereotypes

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss lawyer stereotypes.
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss lawyer stereotypes.
By WTVY Staff
Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss lawyer stereotypes.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

One wounded in Dothan shooting
Murder victim Mable Fowler in a photo on display at Wiregrass Angel House.
91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury
A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a...
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
EPD mourns the loss of Sgt. Angela Brown who lost her battle with cancer.
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
SDMS
South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community

Latest News

Promise International
Montgomery man helping special needs children in Uganda
Houston Co. passes $63 million budget
Houston Co. passes $63 million budget
EMS
New leadership hopes to benefit Echo Fire & Rescue
narcan
Narcan distribution event teaches community how to save lives