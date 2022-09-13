Insurance requirement removed from Dothan rental ordinance

Commissioners to vote on the overhauled measure next month.
New regulations and rules for Airbnb are upcoming in Dothan.
New regulations and rules for Airbnb are upcoming in Dothan.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan is removing insurance requirements from its short-term rental ordinance that would regulate Airbnb and similar rentals.

Commissioners seemed poised to approve the ordinance at its September 6 meeting but delayed a vote after hearing complaints that the ordinance about a provision that would mandate insurance coverage up to $1 million.

“After evaluation, this provision will be removed from the draft ordinance,” city of Dothan spokesperson Vincent Vincent said in a statement on Tuesday.

Other provisions that would limit the number of adults occupants to two per bedroom, impose oversight and licensing, and mandate collection of lodging taxes remain.

The commission is expected to consider the revised ordinance on October 4, Vincent said.

