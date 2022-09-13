Hoover woman, husband plead guilty to attempting to assist ISIS

(ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Hoover woman and her husband have plead guilty to attempting to provide material support to the terrorist group ISIS according to the Department of Justice.

21-year-old James Bradley, of the Bronx, New York and 30-year-old Arwa Muthana, of Hoover, Alabama were married in January 2021. According to the DOJ, prior to their marriage and continuing after their marriage, Bradley and Muthana discussed, planned, and ultimately attempted to travel to the Middle East together in order to join and fight with ISIS.

They both pled guilty to one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

“Husband and wife James Bradley and Arwa Muthana admitted today to their support of ISIS, a violent extremist terrorist organization,” said U.S. Attorney Damian Williams.  “In planning their support, Bradley and Muthana collected and distributed jihadist propaganda, including videos of Usama Bin Laden, and even chillingly expressed their desire to ‘take out’ American military cadets. Just one day after the anniversary of 9/11, today’s prosecution of Bradley and Muthana exemplifies that the resolve of this Office and our law enforcement partners will never waiver, and we will never forget.”

