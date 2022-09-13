Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge

Kimberly Sonanstine faces 15 years in prison but will likely request probation
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on October 6, 2021.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Wallace College professor has pleaded guilty to sex charges.

Kimberly Sonanstine would be sentenced to 15 years based on a proposed plea deal with prosecutors but will almost certainly request probation.

Sonanstine was arrested last October on 40 charges that she molested or engaged in other illegal activity with an underage girl.

She lost her teaching job.

Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Clark ordered a presentence investigation.

She will sentence Sonanstine on October 4.

