Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A former Wallace College professor has pleaded guilty to sex charges.

Kimberly Sonanstine would be sentenced to 15 years based on a proposed plea deal with prosecutors but will almost certainly request probation.

Sonanstine was arrested last October on 40 charges that she molested or engaged in other illegal activity with an underage girl.

She lost her teaching job.

Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Clark ordered a presentence investigation.

She will sentence Sonanstine on October 4.

