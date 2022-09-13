FNF Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Friday Night Football Week 3 Player of the Week:

Abbeville RB Wauntavious Conley - 202 rushing yards and 4 TDs

Elba RB Alvin Henderson - 258 rushing yards and 5 TDs

Charles Henderson WR Jy’won Boyd - 4 catches for 178 yards and 4 TDs

Daleville QB Omarion Pinckney - 294 rushing yards and 5 TDs

