FNF Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Friday Night Football Week 3 Player of the Week:
Abbeville RB Wauntavious Conley - 202 rushing yards and 4 TDs
Elba RB Alvin Henderson - 258 rushing yards and 5 TDs
Charles Henderson WR Jy’won Boyd - 4 catches for 178 yards and 4 TDs
Daleville QB Omarion Pinckney - 294 rushing yards and 5 TDs
