FNF Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees

FNF Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees
By Justin McNelley
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here are the nominees for the Friday Night Football Week 3 Player of the Week:

Abbeville RB Wauntavious Conley - 202 rushing yards and 4 TDs

Elba RB Alvin Henderson - 258 rushing yards and 5 TDs

Charles Henderson WR Jy’won Boyd - 4 catches for 178 yards and 4 TDs

Daleville QB Omarion Pinckney - 294 rushing yards and 5 TDs

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Dothan shooting
Murder victim Mable Fowler in a photo on display at Wiregrass Angel House.
91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

Latest News

FNF Week 3 Player of the Week Nominees
FNF Week 3 Player of the Week Nomiees
Chipley vs Holmes Co. | 2022 Week 3
Holmes County @ Chipley | 2022 Week 3
Chipley vs Holmes Co. | 2022 Week 3
Chipley vs Holmes Co. | 2022 Week 3
FNF Week 3 - Georgiana vs Kinston
Georgiana @ Kinston | 2022 Week 3