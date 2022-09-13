Fentanyl overdoses increased by 20% in Alabama over past year

ALABAMA (WTVM) - Concern over the increase in fentanyl-related deaths across the United States and our local communities.

According to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drug overdose deaths increased by 20 percent in Alabama and 9.7 percent in Georgia last year.

According to the Drug Enforcement Administration, illegally manufactured fentanyl is coming into the US through Mexican borders. This situation is becoming more dangerous as drug dealers add fentanyl to various drugs, making them deadly.

“It can cause you to stop breathing. It can sedate you to the point where you’re no longer able to breathe,” said Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be prescribed for pain, but it’s being used primarily for recreational drug use.

Recent arrests across Alabama show an increase in counterfeit pills being laced with fentanyl. Just two milligrams of fentanyl, equal to 10-15 grains of table salt, is a deadly dose.

Lee County Chief Investigator, Captain Jimmy Taylor, said majority of the overdose deaths in Lee County are from a blue tablet replicating legit prescription pill.

“If you have to have drugs get them prescribed from a doctor and get them from a legitimate pharmacy,” said Taylor.

According to the Drug Enforcement Agency, fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50-100 times stronger than morphine.

Fentanyl is being laced with other drugs such as heroin, cocaine, meth, Xanax and now even weed. This results in overdose deaths involving victims who unknowingly BUY AND take the dangerous drug from someone off the street.

The DEA also released a warning about brightly colored fentanyl from drug traffickers deliberately trying to drive addiction by targeting young teens and adults.

Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public Health said parents should talk to their kids about the dangers.

“The effect of those drugs or medications can become more potent, which then can lead to substance disorder and addiction,” said Stubblefield

“If you buy drugs off the street, you take a chance on your life every time,” said Taylor.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has an anonymous tip line to help prevent deadly situations and keep the area safe.

