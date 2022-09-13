Cullman Co. man reunited with dog following carjacking

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 10:20 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CULLMAN Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman County man is relieved and happy to be reunited with Little Dude, his dog, following a carjacking.

Phillip Lewis said he was carjacked at gunpoint in Dodge City in Cullman County in August. His dog was still inside the car.

Lewis said the stolen car was eventually found in Bessemer, but not his dog. Monday, September 12, Lewis posted that he had been reunited with Little Dude.

Lewis and Little Dude joined WBRC’s Mike Dubberly on Good Day Alabama to share the story.

