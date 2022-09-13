Community mourns death of Holmes County athlete

A Holmes County community is mourning after a local teen died unexpectedly.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BONIFAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Holmes County community is mourning the loss of a beloved athlete and honor student. Tyler Erickson passed away unexpectedly on Monday.

Erickson was a member of the Holmes County High School golf team and involved in drama. He would have celebrated his 18th birthday this week.

Faculty members say Erickson passed away while practicing golf on Monday evening. They are coming together to support students as they grieve.

We will have more on how Erickson is being remembered on NewsChannel 7 at Six.

