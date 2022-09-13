CBS46 and The Salvation Army launch Disaster Relief Drive

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 and The Salvation Army have teamed up to launch a disaster relief drive for the flood victims in northwest Georgia.

CBS46 is dedicating the entire day on Sept. 13 to helping those impacted by flooding in northwest Georgia on Labor Day.

Throughout the day, CBS46 will be broadcasting live from Chattooga where recovery efforts continue.

A donation site has been created to raise critical funds to benefit those impacted by the flooding.

Donations can be made at https://salarmy.us/3ANsDba or you can text “GAFLOOD” to 51555 to help serve those in need.

#WakeUpATL: We need your help! All day today, we're teaming up with the Salvation Army @TSAGeorgia to provide flood relief to those still without running water in flood-damaged Chattooga County. Join us now on @cbs46 for my team coverage with the fabulous @Ella__Dorsey ! pic.twitter.com/wcbXiPmvSM — Rebekka Schramm (@Rebekka_Schramm) September 13, 2022

CBS46′s commitment to The Salvation Army’s disaster relief response will continue with a month-long campaign encouraging financial donations in support of our northwest Georgia residents in need.

