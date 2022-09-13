CBS46 and The Salvation Army launch Disaster Relief Drive

Relief efforts underway for northwest Georgia flood victims
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - CBS46 and The Salvation Army have teamed up to launch a disaster relief drive for the flood victims in northwest Georgia.

CBS46 is dedicating the entire day on Sept. 13 to helping those impacted by flooding in northwest Georgia on Labor Day.

FLOODING IN CHATTOOGA COUNTY SEPTEMBER 2022 | COMPLETE COVERAGE

Throughout the day, CBS46 will be broadcasting live from Chattooga where recovery efforts continue.

A donation site has been created to raise critical funds to benefit those impacted by the flooding.

Donations can be made at https://salarmy.us/3ANsDba or you can text “GAFLOOD” to 51555 to help serve those in need.

CBS46′s commitment to The Salvation Army’s disaster relief response will continue with a month-long campaign encouraging financial donations in support of our northwest Georgia residents in need.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Dothan shooting
Murder victim Mable Fowler in a photo on display at Wiregrass Angel House.
91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Police in Florida made 160 arrests during the "Fall Haul 2" undercover human trafficking...
Human trafficking sting results in 160 arrests, including high school teacher, Disney employee
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake