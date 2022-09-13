Alabama teen on trial in slaying of dad, stepmom, 3 siblings

Mason Sisk
Mason Sisk(Limestone County Jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama youth accused of killing his father, stepmother and three young siblings when he was 14 is on trial on capital murder charges.

Testimony began Tuesday in Athens in the trial of 17-year-old Mason Sisk. Prosecutors allege the boy killed his family with gunshots to the head in 2019. They say he admitted the killings to investigators afterward. But the defense argued that the boy didn’t have a plan to kill or any firearms experience.

Sisk is charged as an adult with multiple counts of capital murder, but he can’t be sentenced to death if convicted because of his age at the time of the slayings.

Most Read

One wounded in Dothan shooting
Murder victim Mable Fowler in a photo on display at Wiregrass Angel House.
91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury
Teacher Kimberly Sonanstine is led from the Dale County Courthouse following a bond hearing on...
Former Wallace College professor pleads guilty to sex charge
Teddy Gentry
Alabama’s Teddy Gentry arrested for marijuana possession
Nick Gibert and crew caught a 625-pound, 13-foot alligator in Lake Marion.
WOW: Crew catches massive 13-foot, 625-pound alligator in lake

Latest News

Teddy Gentry, a founding member of and bass player for the country music super group Alabama,...
Bassist for country group Alabama arrested on pot charge
A state attorney told a federal judge it’s “very likely” that nitrogen hypoxia will be...
State: Alabama nearly ready with untried execution method
The women were born in Germany and were girls when Adolf Hitler rose to power in the 1930s
Sisters who survived Holocaust die days apart in Alabama
The 21st-ranked Rebels open the season Saturday against Troy.
No. 21 Ole Miss opens season against Troy