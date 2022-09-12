Tickets now on sale for Little Miss Peanut

By Meredith Blair
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Little Miss Peanut pageant tickets are on sale!

Several parents and grandparents rushed to Dothan’s Civic Center on Monday morning to get the best seats.

Some even camped out to be the first in line!

Morgan Drinkard, Pageant Mother expressed, “I was very pleased with the tickets we were able to secure, we just wanted to make sure that we would be able to bring our family and our friends that wanted to cheer all these young women on.”

There is a limit of 25 tickets per order.

Despite Monday’s rush at the box office, there are still some upper balcony seats available for $15 ticket.

Visit https://www.etix.com/ticket/v/1815/dothan-civic-center?cobrand=dothan to purchase.

The pageant is October 8th.

