South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community

PINCKARD, Ala. (WTVY) - Sunday was an exciting day in Pinckard, as South Dale Middle School’s latest upgrades are officially complete.

An updated gymnasium and the district’s first stem lab are ready for students!

“As I always say, it’s all about climate and culture; you want to provide the very best for your students and we want to do that here in Dale County,” expresses Ben Baker, Superintendent of Dale County Schools.

This also means a new weight room, concession stand, public restrooms and updated locker rooms.

The “destination discovery lab,” the product of an old classroom, will introduce students to stem education.

“These students will learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics in ways that they’ll remember,” continues Baker. “It won’t just be paper pencil; it will be hands-on experiences.”

Striving to keep test scores trending in the right direction.

Baker says the district has spent more on South Dale Middle than any other school, and it shows.

He believes a school’s climate and culture is the key to student success.

