Ross Clark Circle turn lane construction

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Starting Monday, September 12, Midsouth Construction will begin working on a new right turn lane in the northbound direction between Choctaw Street and Chick-fil-A. The project is expected to last two weeks.

Several businesses will be impacted by this construction:

Olive Garden’s driveway will be closed. However, patrons can still access the restaurant from Golden Corral Buffet’s driveway.

Morris, Andrews, Talmadge and Driggers, LLC Attorneys at Law’s Driveway on Ross Clark Circle will also be closed during this time. Clients can access the firm via Metropolitan Court off of Choctaw Street.

For any additional information, please contact Tommy Wright at 334-615-4400.

