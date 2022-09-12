Record Houston County budget approved, sanitation fees headed up

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Houston County Commissioners on Monday passed a record $63 million-dollar operating budget for next year.

That is a $4 million increase over this year that goes into effect October 1.

“We had a good deal of equipment that we budgeted for last year (that we did not receive) due to supply chain issues,” Chairman Mark Culver said.

A nine percent Cost of Living Raise for about 400 county employees is also responsible for the hike.

Culver believes county coffers are in good shape with a $9 million fund balance projected for Fiscal Year 2023. The fund balance represents the difference between liabilities and assets.

“We were struggling to get to just 4 million just a few years ago,” Culver remembers.

In other business the commission:

Approved a $5 monthly increase for residential and commercial sanitation customers

Rejected the sole bid of $6.5 million to replace windows and repair major leaks at the county administration tower but will continue to pursue the project

Approved a resolution authorizing the operation of medical cannabis dispensing sites within unincorporated areas of Houston County

Re-appointed Spencer Bienvenu to the Houston County Water Authority

And approved awarding a bid for full body X-Ray scanner at the Houston County Jail.

