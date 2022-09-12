One wounded in Dothan shooting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man was shot Sunday night in a barrage of gunfire at a Dothan housing complex.
Police said more than 10 shots were fired, some of which struck the victim.
He was taken to a local hospital with what is described as a gunshot wound to his leg.
The shooting occurred at McRae Homes about seven blocks north of the Houston County Courthouse.
No further information is immediately available.
