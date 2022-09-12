One wounded in Dothan shooting

(Action News 5)
By Ken Curtis
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A man was shot Sunday night in a barrage of gunfire at a Dothan housing complex.

Police said more than 10 shots were fired, some of which struck the victim.

He was taken to a local hospital with what is described as a gunshot wound to his leg.

The shooting occurred at McRae Homes about seven blocks north of the Houston County Courthouse.

No further information is immediately available.

