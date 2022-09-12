A nicer week ahead

From Meteorologist Amber Kulick in the 4Warn Storm Center:
By Amber Kulick
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – A cold front will move through today, isolated showers and storms will be possible ahead of it with lower humidity and drier air behind it! Tonight we will drop into the 60s for the first time in a while with partly cloudy skies. The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the 80s. A slight chance of rain will return by Sunday but a nice week ahead!

TODAY– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, cooler! Low near 68°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 88°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton>

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Dothan shooting
A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a...
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
EPD mourns the loss of Sgt. Angela Brown who lost her battle with cancer.
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
SDMS
South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community
Collectibles are arranged for a massive sale beginning on September 8, 2022 at Shute Pecan...
Collectibles in storage for years on sale in Dothan

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-12-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-12-22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Warm but dry week ahead
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Drier air on the way