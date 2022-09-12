A nicer week ahead

SYNOPSIS – A cold front will move through today, isolated showers and storms will be possible ahead of it with lower humidity and drier air behind it! Tonight we will drop into the 60s for the first time in a while with partly cloudy skies. The rest of the week looks dry with highs in the 80s. A slight chance of rain will return by Sunday but a nice week ahead!

TODAY– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 87°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy, cooler! Low near 68°. Winds NW 5-10 mph 5%

TOMORROW– Sunny. High near 88°. Winds N 5-10 mph 0%

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

THUR: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 0%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89° 0%

SAT: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 0%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 70° High: 87° 10%

MON: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 68° High: 90° 10%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 92° 0%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY - Moderate chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

