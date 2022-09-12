New leadership at Echo Fire and Rescue hopes to implement positive change

ECHO, Ala. (WTVY) - A veteran first responder is moving out of the field and into a leadership position.

After gaining 25 years of experience with the Dothan Fire Department, Eddie Smith is back in his hometown serving as Echo Fire and Rescue’s general manager.

This small community station serves surrounding areas in Dale County, like Ariton and Skipperville.

“That kind of gives us our challenges, as far as running the EMS side of it,” says Smith. “It’s really dependent on the community, it’s community-based a lot, plus what revenue we make from the calls.”

Smith wants to be less reliant on community members for money, making fundraisers like this past weekend’s, less common.

“Now that we’re really trying to become more self-sufficient on ourselves and don’t have to depend on the community support as much, we’re making a lot of new changes,” Smith continues. “We just purchased a lot of new equipment, new software, new billing software.”

He hopes to create more of a structured environment that will benefit everyone.

“For now, the fire department will stay volunteer,” finishes Smith. “In the future, we hope to be self-sufficient in all areas, but funding of course is always a challenge.”

He’s ready to take on a new challenge and instill professionalism where he knows the community.

Echo Fire and Rescue currently has around 30 employees.

They’re always looking to bring more onto the team, especially volunteer firefighters.

EMT’s are paid.

