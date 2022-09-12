Mug shots of men arrested in Cobb County deputies’ killing released

Christopher Cook (left) and Christopher Golden (right)
Christopher Cook (left) and Christopher Golden (right)(Cobb County Sheriff's)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Mug shots of Christopher Golden and Christopher Cook, the men arrested after two Cobb County deputies were killed, have been released.

Golden is accused of killing Randall Koleski and Marshall Samuel Ervin Jr. when the pair were arresting Cook at a home in Marietta. According to officials, there was an exchange of gunfire between Golden and Cook. One deputy was shot in the head and the other deputy was shot in the pelvic area. The shooting was followed by a barricade situation that ended with the arrest of Cook and Golden.

Golden is charged with two counts of Felony Murder and Aggravated Assault against an Officer. Cook faces several theft charges including three counts of Felony Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, two counts of Theft by Deception and misdemeanor Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

The killings have rocked the Marietta and law enforcement communities. Law enforcement agencies have offered their condolences and one West Cobb diner offered free food to law enforcement in the wake of the killings.

