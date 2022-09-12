Enterprise State Community College gets enrollment boost from new programs

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) -Enterprise State Community College’s student body is rapidly growing thanks to exciting new programs.

Enrollment increased 11% compared to last fall semester.

This year, the college introduced their practical nursing program and their mechatronics program, which focuses on industrial automation.

Enterprise State President Daniel Long said the push behind the additions is part of the school’s dedication to preparing students for careers.

“That’s kind of our mission,” said Long, “we want to continue to be known to provide a rigorous transfer education, but also, provide the necessary education and training for our workforce. As I’ve told our community and our faculty, and our staff, if we don’t do these things who will? It’s sort of our obligation as a community college.”

Enterprise State is offering a second opportunity for students to enroll this fall. A second round of mini term classes begin on October 17 and end with the regular semester before the holidays.

