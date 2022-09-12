DeFuniak Springs men arrested after burglary caught on camera

Adair and Parker were both arrested on petit theft charges, and were given bond.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Captured on home surveillance, two men now face charges after being involved in a burglary, according to Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, officials say Jack Adair III was seen on security camera footage using a knife to cut the screen door of a property off Imperial Court in DeFuniak Springs. According to the release, Adair was allegedly seen in the video accessing the victim’s back porch, and stealing a leaf blower, cooler and other items.

Cameras also reportedly captured a dark-colored truck pulling up to Adair near the home and placing the stolen items in the bed of the truck. Deputies say the truck belonged to William Parker. The vehicle was last seen heading southbound on the home’s street.

The next day, Walton County Sheriff’s deputies say they were able to track Adair down to the last place he was seen at the Sundown Inn, and found the stolen items. Adair was arrested at a traffic stop shortly after. Parker was reportedly arrested at his home on Aero Drive.

Adair has been charged with burglary, petit theft, dealing in stolen property, and criminal mischief. Parker was charged with petit theft and dealing in stolen property.

