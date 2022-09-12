Big Humidity Drop!

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Big weather changes are on the way as a cold front passes overnight. Much drier air arrives for Tuesday, with low humidity to last through mid-week. We’ll turn cooler at night thanks to the dry air, with middle to upper 60s Tuesday morning and lower 60s Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT – An early shower, otherwise partly cloudy. Low near 67°.  Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear and cool. Low near 62°.  Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Low: 62° High: 88° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy.  Low: 67° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One wounded in Dothan shooting
A local man was arrested for trafficking fentanyl after Okaloosa County authorities conducted a...
Enough fentanyl to kill every Fort Walton Beach resident found with search warrant
Murder victim Mable Fowler in a photo on display at Wiregrass Angel House.
91-year-old beaten, murder suspect faces jury
EPD mourns the loss of Sgt. Angela Brown who lost her battle with cancer.
Enterprise Police mourn the loss of an officer
SDMS
South Dale Middle unveils new additions to Pinckard community

Latest News

Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-12-22
A nicer week ahead
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-12-22
Meteorologist Amber Kulick Weathercast 09-12-22
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Warm but dry week ahead
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton