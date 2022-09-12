Big Humidity Drop!

SYNOPSIS – Big weather changes are on the way as a cold front passes overnight. Much drier air arrives for Tuesday, with low humidity to last through mid-week. We’ll turn cooler at night thanks to the dry air, with middle to upper 60s Tuesday morning and lower 60s Wednesday morning.

TONIGHT – An early shower, otherwise partly cloudy. Low near 67°. Winds N at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly sunny. High near 86°. Winds N at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Mostly clear and cool. Low near 62°. Winds light NE.

EXTENDED

WED: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Low: 62° High: 88° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 65° High: 88° 5%

FRI: Partly cloudy. Low: 67° High: 88° 5%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 68° High: 88° 10%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 89° 5%

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 69° High: 90° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds N at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

