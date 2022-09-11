Warm but dry week ahead

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Hight temperatures will reach the upper 80s each afternoon this week. Rain chances drop significantly after Monday. Drier air moving in and cooler nights in store!

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 70°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 87°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 68°. Winds W at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 88° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 68° High: 87°

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 87°

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds W at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

