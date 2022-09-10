‘I was crying’: Woman’s quick stop at store turns into $777,777 lottery jackpot

Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop...
Lottery officials in Missouri say a woman hit a scratcher top prize while making a quick stop at a convenience store.(BanksPhotos via canva)
By KAIT Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT/Gray News) - A woman in Missouri will certainly not forget her recent stop at a convenience store.

KAIT says the woman, who was not immediately identified, was on her way to a friend’s house when she stopped at a Munch-N-Pump store on Highway 53.

According to the Missouri Lottery, she bought several lottery tickets. One of those tickets was a Hot 7s scratchers ticket that returned a top prize of $777,777.

“I called my husband, and I was crying,” she said. “I was like, ‘This is not real! It can’t be real.’”

According to Friday’s news release, the woman said she plans to invest the winnings.

Copyright 2022 KAIT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Koston Pierce McWaters Right: Mekhi Telfair
Suspect out on bond when police say he killed Dothan businessman
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters have been arrested and face capital murder charges
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
Collectibles are arranged for a massive sale beginning on September 8, 2022 at Shute Pecan...
Collectibles in storage for years on sale in Dothan
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion

Latest News

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Department says they are continuing to investigate the death of...
Young mother killed in middle of street, authorities say
FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US, Trump team propose names for arbiter in Mar-a-Lago probe
Dothan Civic Center and attached city offices in March 2022.
Join Taylor LIVE
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump breach the Capitol in Washington, Jan....
Illinois man pleads guilty to felonies in 2021 Capitol riot