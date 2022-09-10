Drier air on the way

By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A warm and humid weekend is on the way with a good onshore flow. We’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms, but there will be plenty of dry hours mixed in. Rain chances drop early in the week, with much lower humidity levels for Tuesday and Wednesday.

TONIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 72°. Winds S at 5 mph.

TOMORROW – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and a few thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds ESE at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Cloudy. Low near 71°. Winds S at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

WED: Mostly sunny, low humidity. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

THU: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 67° High: 89° 10%

FRI: Partly cloudy, slight rain chance. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

SAT: Partly sunny. Low: 68° High: 85°

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 3-4 feet.

