Wet start to the weekend

By Emily Acton
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected this afternoon lasting into the evening. Our weekend is still looking wet with a chance of showers during the afternoon each day. Temperatures will stay in the lower to middle 80s for the highs over the next few days.

TODAY – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorm. High near 82°. Winds E at 5 mph.

TONIGHT – Mostly cloudy, scattered showers. Low near 72°. Winds E at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Cloudy, scattered showers and thunderstorms. High near 85°. Winds SE at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

SAT: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 85° 60%

SUN: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 72° High: 87° 40%

MON: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 71° High: 87° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 70° High: 88° 10%

WED: Sunny, low humidity. Low: 68° High: 88° 5%

THU: Mostly sunny. Low: 67° High: 89° 5%

COASTAL FORECAST FRIDAY – Moderate Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SE at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

