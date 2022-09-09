WATCH: Geneva County and Abbeville square off in 2A region battle

MeTV/WTVY.com Game of the Week | Geneva County vs Abbeville | Week 3 2022
MeTV/WTVY.com Game of the Week | Geneva County vs Abbeville | Week 3 2022(WTVY)
By WTVY Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 9:21 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Abbeville Yellowjackets and Geneva County Bulldogs take center stage in Week 3 in a 2A-Region 2 clash, with both sides looking to get themselves back on the right track.

The Yellowjackets lead the all-time series 17-13-1, but it’s been the Bulldogs holding recent supremacy in the series with wins in the last 2 meetings, 42-30 in 2020 and 49-6 in 2021.

Abbeville’s last win in the series in 2019 by a score of 50-20 was part of a 6-game streak of Yellowjacket victories over Geneva County, with region wins from 2016-2018 to go alongside two wins in 1988 and 1989 when Abbeville was a 4A team.

The Bulldogs and Yellowjackets are coming off Week 2 region losses that they are looking to bounce back from. Geneva County ate a 43-14 loss against Ariton, while Cottonwood handed Abbeville a 40-20 defeat.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Left: Koston Pierce McWaters Right: Mekhi Telfair
Suspect out on bond when police say he killed Dothan businessman
Julie Hoover, 38, a former teacher at a private Christian school, has been arrested and is...
Former teacher facing charges for ‘twerking’ on student, forcing alcohol, authorities say
Mekhi Telfair and Koston Pierce McWaters have been arrested and face capital murder charges
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
Arrests made in robbery at Dothan Pavilion
Collectibles are arranged for a massive sale beginning on September 8, 2022 at Shute Pecan...
Collectibles in storage for years on sale in Dothan

Latest News

WTVY Friday Night Football Game of the Night | Ariton vs GW Long | Week 3 2022
Friday Night Football Week 3 predictions
Highlights: Dothan Wolves vs BTW Eagles
Highlights: Dothan Wolves vs BTW Eagles girls flag football
FNF Highlights: Carroll vs. CHHS
FNF Highlights: Carroll vs. CHHS
FNF Highlights: Brantley vs. Elba
FNF Highlights: Brantley vs. Elba