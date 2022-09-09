WATCH: Geneva County and Abbeville square off in 2A region battle

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Abbeville Yellowjackets and Geneva County Bulldogs take center stage in Week 3 in a 2A-Region 2 clash, with both sides looking to get themselves back on the right track.

The Yellowjackets lead the all-time series 17-13-1, but it’s been the Bulldogs holding recent supremacy in the series with wins in the last 2 meetings, 42-30 in 2020 and 49-6 in 2021.

Abbeville’s last win in the series in 2019 by a score of 50-20 was part of a 6-game streak of Yellowjacket victories over Geneva County, with region wins from 2016-2018 to go alongside two wins in 1988 and 1989 when Abbeville was a 4A team.

The Bulldogs and Yellowjackets are coming off Week 2 region losses that they are looking to bounce back from. Geneva County ate a 43-14 loss against Ariton, while Cottonwood handed Abbeville a 40-20 defeat.

Game time is set for 7 p.m.

